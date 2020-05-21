SIU offering virtual summer camps

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Most summer camps across the country are not happening now due to the pandemic.
However, SIU is offering virtual summer camp for your kids.
Sarah Vanvooren said she is proud of the way her team has gotten prepared for this summer.
“I’m really excited because I’m really proud of the camps we put on. On campus, the really cool thing about our camp is they are put on by educational professionals in their field," she said.
More than two dozen camps are offered for kids ranging from art to STEM. Vanvooren said the STEM camps aren’t all on the computer, they are part online and part project based with kids literally going outside and finding things in their backyards.
Art camps are usually the most popular during the summer, and Vanvooren talked to some parents about it.
“I did talk to parents and kind of embedded some ideas with parents, particularly with the art camp idea," she said. "The feedback I’ve gotten is actually like super cool.’ So we’re gonna ship your kid an art kit and then you’re going to log online and do the art project with an instructor.”
You can register for camps up to a week before they begin. If they aren’t in art camp, Vanvooren said you can register a couple of days before.
Usual camp-goers at SIU are happy they are still offering their programs to the community and those across the country.
“People, they are excited we are trying something different and excited SIU is providing opportunities to youth in the southern Illinois area,” she said. "And the cool thing about these camps is they can extend way beyond southern Illinois.”
Check the SIU website for more information on all of their camps and when they run.
