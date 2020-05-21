Scott City High School holds special graduation ceremony for 2 seniors

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A special graduation ceremony was held for two students on Thursday, May 21.
The Scott City High School held the formal military graduation at the FEMA building for Ethan Greer and River Runyon.
The school rescheduled the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 for June because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, because Greer and Runyon are headed to basic training, they would not have been able to attend.
“It means so much that Scott City Schools, teachers, my principal, they’re all amazing,” said Ethan Greer. “I couldn’t ask for a better place to be and it just touches me a lot that hey would do this for us."
“I’m the first person to graduate since my great-grandpa, so, I mean, I wanted to be that first person to graduate," said River Runyon. "So I, I did what I had to do, I slacked off every now and then like everybody but, I did what I had to do to get here and make this happen.”
The rest of their classmates will graduate on June 21.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.