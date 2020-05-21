3rd death reported from Dexter, Mo. nursing home COVID-19 outbreak

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A third person has died after a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home.
According to the Stoddard County Public Health Center, the Crowley Ridge Nursing Home resident passed away around 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 21 in the nursing home.
Two other COVID-19 patients from the nursing home passed away at a hospital.
The cause of death for all three has not yet been determined. According to Dan Godwin, administrator at the health center, there will not be any autopsies.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.