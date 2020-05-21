Police: Man arrested, tried to hit officer with vehicle during traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges for trying to hit an officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop, police said.
Harold McKinney, 23, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree wanton endangerment and other charges.
According to Paducah police, an officer on patrol saw a vehicle run a stop sign at Levin and Park Avenue. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over.
Police say McKinney, the driver of the vehicle, stopped and got out of the car. They say he then got back in the car, put it in reverse and nearly hit the officer with the car.
They say he then drove off onto Cruise Avenue before getting out and running into a wooded area. Officers caught him a short time later.
According to police, McKinney had marijuana on his person and a stolen handgun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle he was driving.
He was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail.
