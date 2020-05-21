Perryville High School graduation set to take place May 22, with a few changes

Perryville, Mo. (KFVS) -Perryville High Principal, Jeff Steffens, said despite the Coronavirus his students will get to continue the Pirate Graduation tradition.
“We’re going to be graduating 150 kids that decided to walk.” he said.
Many schools across the country have canceled graduation or designed virtual celebrations, but Steffens said they’ve made a safe way for students to get their diploma at the football stadium.
“We’re going to be moving chairs out on the field tomorrow. So that and we’re putting six foot walk ways,” He said.
Instead of students sitting on the field and parents right here in the bleachers, parents and students will be sitting together inside 10 by 10 squares.
“Our Assistant Principal will read their names. They’re going to walk up to the stage, walk across where a table will be. They can take a picture with me with a center piece,” he said.
Steffen said this is an effort the students pushed months ago.
“It was probably mid-April we got 15 kids involved and we started to talk to them about what they wanted. They wanted the traditional graduation of course,” he said.
Although it won’t be like other graduations in the past, Steffons said it’ll be one for the books.
“I think it’s going to be really neat to see the parents and their reaction when the kids come back after receiving their diploma. It will be neat to see the hugs they’ll get,” he said.
