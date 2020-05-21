Organization helping those in need receives $10K donation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An organization helping those in need, even more so during the COVID-19 crisis, just received some help of their own.
The Family Service Society in Paducah received a $10,000 donation from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance.
The nonprofit organization was nominated by Peel & Holland for the Emergency Community Support Grant due to their care and support they have shown for their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family Service Society will use the donation to support their programs, which primarily focus on food assistance, utility payment assistance and rental payment assistance.
“The goal of the Emergency Community Support Grants is to help our independent agents make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where we live and work,” said Alexis Holzer, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Independent Agent Giving Program Manager.
The community can also lend their support to Family Service Society by donating items, such as food, personal care and cleaning supplies, monetary support and volunteering.
Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance has committed $1 million for emergency community support grants and invested $375,000 into local nonprofits in 2020 through the Independent Agent Giving programs, Make More Happen and Change Agents.
