Nearly 3K recover from COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health announced 166 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the state on Wednesday, May 20.
At least 8,167 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, including 376 deaths and 2,919 recoveries.
KDPH reports 158,672 individuals have been tested for the virus in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear will give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday, May 21 at 4 p.m.
On Friday, Kentucky begins to relax more COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants can reopen at 33 percent capacity, groups of 10 people or fewer will be allowed and the state’s travel ban will be lifted.
