More than 100K COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,388 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 147 on Wednesday, May 20.
One of the deaths include an Union County man.
Currently, 100,418 Illinoisans have tested positive for COVID-19, including 4,525 deaths.
At least 642,713 individuals have been tested for the virus in Illinois.
For a list of testing locations, click here. Many require pre-screening before a test can be administered.
Governor JB Pritzker will give an update on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 from his office at the State Capitol in Springfield on Thursday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, the governor announced Illinois can begin to enter Phase 3 of the “Restore Illinois” plan on May 29.
