Mo. launches new COVID-19 online dsahboard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The state of Missouri launched a new COVID-19 online dashboard to provide up-to-date data on virus cases.
The dashboard compiles information on case demographics, by county, testing, deaths and hospitalization.
On Wednesday, May 20, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 11,232 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 631 deaths.
At least 161,984 individuals have been tested for the virus in Missouri.
Governor Mike Parson will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, May 21 at 3 p.m.
