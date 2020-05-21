Missouri School Boards’ Association releases reopening recommendations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri education leaders laid out recommendations for reopening schools come this fall.
“There’s no doubt that things are gonna change for next fall,” said Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent.
According to Dr. Glass, the district will start the 2020-2021 school year as scheduled in late August.
“We’re gonna try to have school as normal. I think it’s important that kids get back in the educational setting. Things are always changing. Data’s always coming out,” said Dr. Glass.
Dr. Glass said they’re taking into account COVID-19 related data and considerations from this guide from the Missouri School Boards’ Association.
“We’re looking at this document very much like you do a document that prepares a school district or a community for a tornado. You hope it doesn’t happen, but you better be prepared if it does,” said Melissa Randol, Missouri School Boards’ Association Director.
According to Randol, the guidelines are not set in stone. They are recommendations.
“Things that we haven’t had to worry about in the past as much as sharing a pencil. That’s pretty minut. And all the way up to do we still have common lunchrooms," she said.
Other recommendations in the document include alternating days grade levels attend school, re-arranging desks six-feet apart and hand washing every hour.
“It is really just the beginning. We’re looking for transportation. That’s gonna be a challenge. Of course it’s necessary,” said Dr. Glass.
Cape Girardeau school leaders will continue to make plans for the fall even though it’s not clear how long the coronavirus will pose a threat.
“Only time will tell that. But ya know there’s a lot of great things to look forward to. We’re gonna get back in school. We’re gonna do the best we can," said Dr. Glass.
Dr. Glass also said do not fear the future. He said he expects to release a more concrete reopening plan closer to August. But, kids and their families’ safety is the priority for the district, according to Dr. Glass.
