KSP increases patrol during Memorial Day Holiday weekend

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Expect to see more Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers along roadways during the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.
KSP will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) from Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25.
According to KSP, Operation C.A.R.E. is a nationwide blitz to increase safety on the roads.
The initiative encourages troopers to report all road activity that could be dangerous to others.
Troopers will have an increased presence along interstates and highways.
They will be making sure drivers are following the rules of the road, including speeding, wearing seat belts, impaired/distracted driving and commercial vehicle enforcement.
KSP offers drivers the following tips to increase safety awareness on the roads this weekend:
- Slow down - especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar locations.
- Buckle Up - Click It or Ticket, ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. It is the law.
- Move Over for first responders - Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. If it is impossible or unsafe to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution. Failure to comply can result in fines, jail time or both.
- Eliminate distractions while driving - stay alert, monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling, and keep your phones put away while operating your vehicle.
- Leave early for your destinations- As with all holiday weekends, it is highly likely more vehicle will be on the roadway. This increase in traffic could create delays in your travels, which we urge all operators to take into account.
Drivers are also encouraged to contact police to report dangerous drivers or any suspicious road conditions.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.