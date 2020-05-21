1 injured in overnight shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Carbondale, Illinois.
Officers on patrol reported hearing gunshots at 12:50 a.m. in the area of the 700 block of N. Robert A. Stalls on Thursday, May 21.
When officers arrived they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was not seriously hurt and refused medical treatment.
A vehicle was also damaged in the shooting.
At this time, police said they do not have any information to release about a suspect.
Carbondale Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact them at 618-457-3200.
