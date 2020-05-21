1 injured in overnight shooting in Carbondale

Carbondale Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the northeast side of the city.
By Marsha Heller | May 21, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 10:35 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Carbondale, Illinois.

Officers on patrol reported hearing gunshots at 12:50 a.m. in the area of the 700 block of N. Robert A. Stalls on Thursday, May 21.

When officers arrived they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was not seriously hurt and refused medical treatment.

A vehicle was also damaged in the shooting.

At this time, police said they do not have any information to release about a suspect.

Carbondale Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact them at 618-457-3200.

