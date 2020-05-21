Google data: Missourians visited grocery stores more last week than before COVID-19 pandemic

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A community mobility report from Google showed 3 percent more Missourians visited places like grocery stores last week than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report shows how a community is moving around during the pandemic. It compares a baseline number to the number of times people visited places like restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, national parks, dog parks, places of work ,places of residence and more.
The baseline was measured in January and February, before the pandemic led to statewide closures.
According to the report, as of May 13, 12 percent fewer Missourians visited places like restaurants, shopping centers, theme parks and movie theatres.
It also showed 37 percent fewer Missourians visited places of work, and 12 percent more were at places of residence.
You can see the full report broken down into counties below:
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.