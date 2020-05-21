Google data: Illinoisans visited parks last week more than before COVID-19 pandemic

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A community mobility report from Google showed 30 percent more Illinoisans visited parks last week than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report shows how a community is moving around during the pandemic. It compares a baseline number to the number of times people visited places like restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, national parks, dog parks, places of work ,places of residence and more.
The baseline was measured in January and February, before the pandemic led to statewide closures.
According to the report, as of May 13, 31 percent fewer Illinoisans visited places like restaurants, shopping centers, theme parks and movie theatres. As well, as 5 percent fewer visited grocery stores, pharmacies and farmers markets.
It also showed 47 percent fewer Illinoisans visited places of work, and 18 percent more were at places of residence.
You can see the full report broken down into counties below:
