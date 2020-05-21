First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

The upper low that has been keeping our weather on the cool and cloudy side for the past few days will control our weather for one more day today before it moves off to the east and weakens. So today will probably be mostly cloudy and relatively mild again….for one last time…before we start to get warmer and more humid over the next few days. In fact, this could easily be the coolest day until next fall, as indications point to a warmer pattern for the remainder of May and into early June. There will likely be a few more showers today, mainly in our southeastern counties…..e.g. Ky, Tn and perhaps far southeastern IL.
Anyone that looks at the extended outlook will quickly notice that every single day has a chance of scattered thunderstorms, along with warm temperatures. The pattern for the next week or so shows that our area will be on the western side of an upper level ridge. This will give us lazy, warm and humid southerly flow at all levels. With no particular triggering systems or fronts, this will result in partly cloudy and warm early-summer type weather with widely scattered mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A few heavy downpours and strong storms are possible but the overall pattern does not favor widespread severe weather.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.