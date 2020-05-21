First Alert: Mostly cloudy, afternoon scattered rain possible

(KFVS) - Today is our last day of cooler temperatures.
Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.
Much of the Heartland will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers.
Friday begins our warm-up.
Temperatures will be soaring into the 80s heading into the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.
There will also be an increased chance for more rain and thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is low.
This trend looks to carry over even into next week, including more storms and rain chances.
