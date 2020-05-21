Drive-thru testing site to open in Anna, Ill. Walmart parking lot

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open in the Walmart parking lot.
It will open on Friday, May 22 at 300 Leigh Ave. in Anna. It will be open Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
The drive-thru site will be closed on Monday, May 25 for Memorial Day.
The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.
If you’re interested in being tested, you must click here to see if you’re eligible for testing and to make an appointment.
Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. The test site is not available for those who walk up.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test. eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and giving results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.
Testing will not be available inside Walmart stores. The site will be staffed by Walmart health care professionals.
You can call 800-635-8611 for more information.
