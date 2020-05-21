Detectives: Nearly 2K images of child porn found on Paducah, Ky. man’s electronics

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation.
Charles Tanner, 29, of Paducah, was charged with 1,571 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they were investigating an unrelated matter in 2019 when detectives got search warrants and seized electronics belonging to Tanner.
With the help of the Kentucky Attorney General’s Forensic Unit, they said nearly 2,000 images of child porn were found.
Tanner was arrested at his home on Trimble Street in Paducah around 1:42 p.m. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office
