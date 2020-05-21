Clouds, Drizzle & Fog This Morning

Clouds over the Heartland again this morning may bring patchy drizzle with it. Isolated areas of fog may also be around in low lying areas. Mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon with peaks of sunshine. There is a 20% chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon. This will be the last cool and comfortable day for a while with high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.
Winds change out of the south tomorrow changing how it will feel Friday through Memorial Day weekend. It will feel very stick with more moisture moving over us and temperatures soaring into the 80s. This trend looks to carry over even into next week.
We will be tracking higher chances of scattered storms this weekend. More storms and rain will stay with us next week.
-Lisa
