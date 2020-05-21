Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center releases results from antibody study; reports 1 new COVID-19 positive case

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center released results from an antibody study and reported one new positive case of COVID-19.
A summary of the results showed that the total number of eligible people was 61,341. Of those, 3,799 responded to the online survey and 2,193 Cape Girardeau County residents were invited to participate.
Out of a total of 1,845 actual participants, those who showed up for testing, 16 were positive for antibodies and 1,829 were negative.
The health center in collaboration with the Cape County Commission, SoutheastHEALTH and Crosstrails Medical Center, performed the seroprevalence study among Cape Girardeau County residents.
According to the health center on Thursday, May 21, there was one new positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
That brings the total to 56 positive cases with 12 active, 42 recovered and two deaths.
