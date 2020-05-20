Wedding dress shop in the Heartland offers virtual appointments due to social distancing

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - While businesses in the wedding industry adapt to many changes, one wedding dress shop in Herrin, Illinois found virtual appointment shopping to be helpful for brides and business.
Blush and Ivory Bridal Boutique opened their doors in January 2020.
Owner Dana Garegnani said they were only open a couple of months before the start of the pandemic.
“Well it’s definitely different than the norm," Garegnani said. “It is very nerve-wracking because I’ve had many dresses on order.”
Initially, while the dress orders were coming in, brides could not visit the shop due to orders by the Illinois governor.
So, if a bride-to-be wanted to see a gown and social distance, they could virtually go shopping right in the shop via Facebook, FaceTime, Instagram or even Messenger.
“Hi, welcome to Blush and Ivory Bridal Boutque,” is the greeting Anna Perez said to one customer over FaceTime.
With the phone in hand, she flipped the camera, and toured the bride around the store based off of her preferences.
“Social media has been extremely helpful," Garegnani said.
During a Facebook Live Fitting, one bride found the wedding dress she wanted.
“I love this dress...this dress is everything," she said in a comment on Facebook.
She then bought the dress.
Garegnani said she’s glad she can continue to provide brides with a memorable experience.
“There are so many aspects of couples wedding that had to be changed...and this is one aspect they can keep the same,” she said.
