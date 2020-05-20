Vehicle fire on KY-58 in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - At approximately 4:37 p.m. on May 20 deputies were dispatched to KY-58 west at KY-339 for a pickup truck on fire.
Upon arrival at the scene 29-year-old, Travis Palmer, of Mayfield, was contacted, who was determined to be the owner / driver of the vehicle and the solo occupant at the time of the incident.
He was traveling west on KY-58 west approaching KY-339 when he smelled smoke.
Palmer first thought it was coming from the vehicle in front of him, however when the other uninvolved vehicle turned off of KY-58 the smell persisted and became stronger.
He stopped the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Pickup in a dirt lot adjacent to KY-58 west and KY-339.
When Palmer exited his vehicle to investigate the smell he observed flames coming from behind the dashboard.
He closed the door and dialed 911.
The Wingo Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.
