SIU’S FOOTBALL TEAM PREPARING FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON AMONGST THE PANDEMIC

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Training for anything during a pandemic is very difficult. How about training for an entire college football season? Southern Illinois University has sent out at home workouts for all of its players.
Strength and conditioning coach Meade Smith says “just trying to create some basic workouts that are simple and can be done anywhere. To keep them active and more to the stand point of them moving and doing something.”
They have to be creative in many different ways, smith says “you know we've created a lot of videos such as exercises and stuff like that to not only explain but show how we want things done.”
Smith says “I trust our guys are doing the workouts and doing what they need to do to get themselves prepared.”
Quarterback Kare Lyles has done his part in these workouts. He tells me “as far as my personal workout I do what Meade has me do I have a bar and a dumbbell so I'm doing his workouts and as well as a beach body workout insanity the Sean T workout.”
So I asked him where and how he's doing his workouts “it's been great I am fortunate to have 2 parents that we have the opportunity to make a home gym.”
Smith says, “just trying to keep a positive outlook there's still a lot of unknowns I do believe there will be a football season I don’t know how that looks.”
Championships are the only thing on the mind of the saluki football players, Lyles says “i think this will bring everything together I think this season will be special, I mean just seeing what these guys have done in the last 2 months on their own.”
