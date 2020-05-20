SIH to participate in convalescent plasma study

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - SIH will pursue convalescent plasma as a treatment option for patients with COVID-19 after receiving approval to participate in a study led by the Mayo Clinic.
People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies, or proteins used to ward off infection, in their blood.
Researchers hope convalescent plasma will help severely ill patients fight the virus.
Early results indicate it could also help moderately ill patients from becoming more gravely ill and experiencing additional complications.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says one plasma donation has the potential to help up to four patients suffering from COVID-19.
Patients receiving convalescent plasma will be monitored for adverse effects up to 30 days after the initial infusion.
“This study helps us get closer to finding a treatment. By learning more about the use of convalescent plasma, it gives us another option for patient care in our battle against this new virus,” said Dr. Altamimi, infectious disease specialist.
Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and wish to donate their plasma must register through the Red Cross.
Donors themselves must be at least 17 years old and symptom-free 14 days or more prior to donating.
Potential plasma donors must first fill out a COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Donor Eligibility Form.
