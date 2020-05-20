Saint Louis Zoo to reopen June 13; guests must wear masks, make reservations

Asian elephant Rani. (Photo: Katie Pilgrim-Kloppe/Saint Louis Zoo) (Source: Katie Pilgrim-Kloppe/Saint Louis Zoo)
By Amber Ruch | May 20, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 11:38 AM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Louis Zoo will reopen on June 13, but guests have to make reservations in advance.

In order to ensure social distancing, Zoo staff said they will be limiting attendance and require timed, free reservations in order to enter the Zoo.

It will be open seven days a week.

Guests can start making reservations by clicking here starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 8.

The Department of Health for the City of St. Louis made in mandatory for Zoo staff to wear masks/face coverings, and the Zoo will require all guests under the age of nine to wear masks/face coverings while visiting.

Guests with pre-existing health conditions unable to wear a mask/face covering for medical reasons are exempt.

They say guests are allowed to remove or lower their masks/face coverings when practicing good social distancing of 6 feet or more when eating or drinking.

More policies and protocols will be released closer to reopening.

