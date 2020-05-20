5 new COVID-19 cases in Randolph Co.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill.. (KFVS) - Randolph County is currently monitoring 44 active cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 1 case since yesterday.
Five new cases were reported on May 20.
Forty individuals remain under quarantine and are recovering at home, and four remain hospitalized.
There have been three coronavirus-related deaths.
To date, 206 individuals have been released to resume normal activity.
There has been a cumulative total of 253 confirmed cases.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.