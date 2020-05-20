Nearly 154K tested for COVID-19 in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 8,069 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, May 19.
They reported a total of 366 deaths and 2,826 recoveries.
Approximately 153,800 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear talked about safely reopening more businesses and urged residents to safely gather in groups of 10 or fewer people for Memorial Day weekend.
He said the Healthy at Work website now includes guidance for barbershops, cosmetology, hair salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors.
Governor Beshear will hold a daily briefing at 4 p.m. with an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
