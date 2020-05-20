2nd COVID-19 patient at Dexter, Mo. nursing home dies

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second COVID-19 patient at a nursing home has died.
According to Dan Godwin, administrator at the Stoddard County Public Health Center, a COVID-19 patient who was also a resident Crowley Ridge Care Center, a nursing home in Dexter, has died. He said the cause of death is undetermined.
The first nursing home patient, also positive for COVID-19, died recently. The cause of death is also undetermined at this time.
The previous week, the health center said the nursing home was a “hot spot” of COVID-19 cases.
According to the health center, there is one new positive case of COVID-19 in Stoddard County. It’s believed to be related to the Charleston prison.
This makes 65 total positive cases in the county, of which 35 are active.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.