Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain

Cloudy skies with some drizzle this morning. There will be some sunshine between breaks in the clouds, but by the afternoon there is a 20-30% chance of light scattered rain. High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday will be the last cooler day with temps in the low to mid-70s. By Friday, the 80s return and look to stay around through next week. Both days have 20-30% chances of rain.
Scattered rain and storms will increase this weekend into early next week. The severe threat does not look high as of now, but stronger storms are possible.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.