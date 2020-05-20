3 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of three new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one pre-teen/teen, and one in her twenties;
• Male – one in his thirties.
To date, there have been 191 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Thirteen additional positive individuals have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 160 persons.
Twenty-one active cases are currently being managed
