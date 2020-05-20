MO SOS delivers protection equipment for elections

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is going around the State of Missouri to deliver face masks, sanitizers and other protection supplies to keep election judges and voters safe and comfortable while at the polls.
On Wednesday, he went to 11 Southeast Missouri counties delivering thousands of items to county clerks to use on Missouri elections this year.
Over a two week period, he will deliver nearly 17,000 face masks, 17,000 face shields, 16,000 yellow floor strips, 16,000 posters and thousands of bottles of sanitizer.
Ashcroft especially wants to thank a distillery that helped out with sanitizer when they were trying to purchase the items.
“That was donated by a distillery in Weston, Mo, refereed to McCormick or Holladay Distillery,” Ascroft said. “We reached out to them and ordered a little bit over 500 gallons of hand sanitizer. When they tried to pay, they refused. They said, ‘It’s on us. We want to help the state.’ It’s a wonderful thing. That’s Missouri! The people of Missouri coming together to get through difficult times.”
Ashcroft personally wanted to visit each county clerk to make sure they met any areas of concern and if they had everything they needed for the upcoming elections.
“What the election authorities are doing across the state to make sure voting and elections will be safe, they’ll be secure and they’ll be healthy,” Ashcroft said. “In fact, I think the election in November will be the safest election we’ve ever had from a health standpoint in this state and the election authorities or local election authorities should be applauded for all the work their doing.”
Today was the last day to register for mail in absentee ballots, however, you can still vote absentee at your local county clerk's office until June 1 for the upcoming election on June 2.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said they have seen more than double the amount of absentee ballots than they would normally see for this election.
"Over 500 requests for absentee ballots for this election," Clark Summers said. "Normally we see a little over 200 for this type of election. I'm glad to see people taking advantage of the opportunities that they have not to actually go to the polls if they do not feel safe and comfortable doing so."
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on June 2nd.
