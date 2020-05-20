Mo. execution first in country since COVID-19 outbreak

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) - An inmate was put to death at the Missouri state prison in Bonne Terre.
Walter Barton was given a lethal injection just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19. He was pronounced dead at 6:10.
Barton was on death row for fatally stabbing an 81-year-old woman in Ozark, Missouri nearly 30 years ago.
Barton had long maintained his innoncence, and his case was tied up in courts for years due to appeals, mistrials and two overturned convictions.
The was the first execution in the country since the COVID-19 outbreak began back in March.
