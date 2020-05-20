MDC Free Fishing Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Since April 15th, Missouri residents looking to go fishing are again required to carry a valid permit for the rest of the summer except for two days in June.
“There were all kinds of people out here yesterday fishing. Kids fishing. So, it looked like they enjoyed it. So, I think it’s just that people want to get out and get out of their house because of the virus thing.” Says, local fisherman Eugene Larry says this year he’s seen a decline in the amount of fish he catches.
“Well for me it’s been kind of slow. I ain’t been catching much. A couple of sturgeons, a couple of eels. Stuff like that. I ain’t been catching no good catfish yet.”
But hopefully that will change as the temperature heats up into the summer months which will bring more fishing to the area. Sara Turner is the Missouri Department of Conservation Nature Center Manager, and she expects to see a large turnout for the weekend event.
“So in Missouri you have to have a permit if you are between 16 and 64 years old. Except for June 6 and 7 during our free fishing weekend." She says that’s when, "Anybody can fish in the state of Missouri whether they are a non-resident or resident, without having a permit.”
But Larry tells me, even though it’s been slow, he plans to continue fishing and welcomes everyone to fish this June.
“I got a permit so I could come out and fish. Sure did. I think they should come out and fish, learn to fish come out and fish and go different places and check it out and you never know when you might have to fish.”
Find more information at https://mdc.mo.gov/ and download the free fishing app.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.