Last day for Mo. voters to request absentee ballots for June 2 election

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The last day for Missouri voters to request absentee ballots for the upcoming June 2 election is Wednesday, May 20.
The COVID-19 pandemic is the first time Missourians can make their absentee request 100 percent online.
So far, participating counties include: Audrain, Boone, Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Dunklin, Gasconade, Hickory, Jackson, Jasper, Lincoln, Livingston, Marion, Newton, Nodaway, Perry, Platte, St. Charles, St. Louis and Webster.
Starting in June, voters can also request absentee ballots for the August and November elections.
