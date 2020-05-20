Last day for Mo. voters to request absentee ballots for June 2 election

The COVID-19 pandemic is the first time Missourians can make their absentee request 100 percent online. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | May 20, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 8:43 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The last day for Missouri voters to request absentee ballots for the upcoming June 2 election is Wednesday, May 20.

You can click here to request it.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the first time Missourians can make their absentee request 100 percent online.

So far, participating counties include: Audrain, Boone, Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Dunklin, Gasconade, Hickory, Jackson, Jasper, Lincoln, Livingston, Marion, Newton, Nodaway, Perry, Platte, St. Charles, St. Louis and Webster.

Starting in June, voters can also request absentee ballots for the August and November elections.

