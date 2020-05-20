Kentucky restaurants set to reopen May 22

Mayfield, KY.(KFVS) - Restaurants are set to open this Friday in Kentucky, but with some requirements from Governor Andy Beshear.
Daniel Carr is the manager and partner of Carr’s Steakhouse in Mayfield. He said he’s ready to open back up, but things won’t be all the way back to normal.
“With this going on, we’re going to have to do reservation only,” he said.
Under Governor Beshear’s plan, restaurants can only use about a third of their seating capacity. “We normally seat about 150 people. We’re going to lower it to 50 people so it’s going to be a challenge, especially on the weekends,” he said.
Carr said, like other places, they’ve only allowed carry-out and delivery, but now he can bring in more help. “all the servers are going to be wearing mask and gloves at all times.” He said.
Even with these precautions, not everyone is ready to go back to their favorite restaurant. "I think it’s too soon,” some said.
“I don’t know if it’s over with or not,” they said.
Both men tell me it’s not worth the risk.
“I miss eating buffets that’s all I eat at restaurants , I’m single , I don’t cook at home,” they said. “You never know if somebody sick or not handling your food.”
Carr said although he can open his doors May 22 , and he won’t be opening until May 26th. He plans to use this time to prep.
