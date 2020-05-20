Illinois SNAP recipients to be able to buy food online

“As someone whose family depended on food stamps and reduced-price meals after my father lost his job when I was in high school, I know firsthand just how important access to affordable food can be,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth. “I also know that no individual or family should be disadvantaged or have to choose between putting themselves and their families at risk or going hungry simply because they rely on SNAP benefits. The reality is that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging—and even unsafe—for Illinoisans to visit stores or travel to purchase groceries, and the work Governor Pritzker and IDHS are doing to provide our state’s families with safe alternatives is an important lifeline. I’m glad to have a partner like JB in Illinois, and I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin in Washington to secure needed support at the federal level.”