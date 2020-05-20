IDPH: 621,684 tested for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker said the state is growing its daily testing numbers.
He said Tuesday was a milestone with Illinois overtaking New York as the top state in the nation or testing per capita over the past seven days.
Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 621,684 Illinoisans have been tested for COVID-19.
The governor reminded residents that anyone with symptoms can get a test in Illinois, and essential workers, immunocompromised and those who had contact with a confirmed case can be tested without having symptoms.
You can click here to see testing locations in Illinois.
Governor Pritzker will hold a daily COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 98,030 total positive cases and 4,379 deaths on Tuesday, May 19.
