Historic Cape Girardeau home to be featured on Ghost Hunters TV show

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A historic Cape Girardeau home is the set location for the next episode of a national paranormal investigators TV show.
The Glenn House is being featured on Ghost Hunters, a cable TV show on A&E.
Christy Mershon, the board president of the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, reached out to Ghost Hunters.
Mershon said volunteers that managed the Glenn House have recently been reporting an uptick in strange phenomena inside the home. Mershon said it was enough to drive volunteers away.
She said the goal is to find out if they were imagining things or if there was something to the stories being reported.
“It’s been a little bit hard to actually say out loud that many of us believe, including myself, that the Glenn House is haunted,” Mershon said.
The Glenn House was built in 1883 for David A. Glenn’s daughter and later renovated to preserve it as a historical treasure. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Mershon said it’s a window into what life was like during the Victorian Era.
Inside the home, people have reported hearing sounds of children laughing, the pitter-patter of little footsteps, cool breezes on the staircase.
Mershon said volunteers have even come into the house to find gifts unwrapped during the Christmas season.
"It's always hard to look at yourself and see if you are being fair and objective so sometimes it's nice to have someone from the outside come in and take a look at it for you," Mershon said.
The Ghost Hunters team filmed inside the Glenn House for about a week in the fall of 2019.
Mershon said she was surprised to see how much research they conducted.
"They were very interested in a sort of scientific process, so a lot of measurements were taken of, you see all these little detectors and things that they use," Mershon explained. "So they took a lot of baseline measurements to see how much electrical energy is in the house and that sort of thing to really sort of verify."
Mershon said the investigators for Ghost Hunters were able to debunk some of the unexplained happenings, but others had no logical answer.
Mershon said she hopes the investigation opens the door for people to connect to this part of the area's history.
"While we don't want the house to become a haunted attraction, that was never the purpose," Mershon said. "We do hope that if that's something people are interested in that it brings more visitors to our door, that it opens up some pathways that we haven't had before. To be able to preserve this house, because at the end of the day that's what it's all about for those of that are involved, preserving it for future generations, being able to still tell the stories of life here in our community in the 1880s and early 1900s."
The episode of Ghost Hunters featuring the Glenn House will premier on A&E at 8 p.m.
