The Guest House at Graceland lays off 101 employees due to economic impact of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Guest House at Graceland has taken a hit amid the pandemic. With tourists traveling less and economic hardship, the company is now laying off 101 employees.
The Guest House at Graceland has filed a WARN notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development notifying the state of a layoff that went into effect May 15.
Initially the hotel put most of its employees on a temporary furlough but as the pandemic has persisted the company’s decision shifted.
Their letter to state officials reads in part:
“At that time, the company believed the layoffs would last 60 to 90 days. This no longer seems to be the case. The continuing impact of COVID-19 on the business and the uncertainty over when business levels will begin to rebound are causing the company to convert many of the furloughs to permanent layoffs.”
Hotel officials say they plan to rehire the laid-off employees as business increases.
Elvis Presley’s Graceland will reopen this week on May 21 under new health and safety protocols.
Due to limited capacity, guests are encouraged to reserve tickets before visiting: https://www.graceland.com/ticket-information.
