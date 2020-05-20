Gov. Parson: Goal to increase COVID-19 testing in Mo.

Gov. Parson: Goal to increase COVID-19 testing in Mo.
Governor Parson said testing was critical to Missouri’s economic recovery. (Source: WBRC)
By Amber Ruch | May 20, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 6:09 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson said the goal next week is to increase testing to 7,500 tests per day.

He said testing was critical to Missouri’s economic recovery.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, the governor said 58,296 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 since March 7. Of those, approximately 90 percent were negative.

Testing is CRITICAL to Missouri’s full economic recovery and can give Missourians more confidence. 🚨🚨Our goal within...

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The governor said according to the Missouri Hospital Association, the state has 721 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 103 hospitalized and ventilated patients.

Missouri Hospitals currently have 1,930 ventilators available, he said.

Governor Parson will hold a daily update on COVID-19 in Missouri at 3 p.m.

Missouri cases

On Tuesday, May 19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 11,080 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 616 deaths.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.