Gov. Parson: Goal to increase COVID-19 testing in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson said the goal next week is to increase testing to 7,500 tests per day.
He said testing was critical to Missouri’s economic recovery.
As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, the governor said 58,296 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 since March 7. Of those, approximately 90 percent were negative.
The governor said according to the Missouri Hospital Association, the state has 721 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 103 hospitalized and ventilated patients.
Missouri Hospitals currently have 1,930 ventilators available, he said.
Governor Parson will hold a daily update on COVID-19 in Missouri at 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, May 19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 11,080 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 616 deaths.
