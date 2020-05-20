First Alert: Cloudy with light, scattered rain

(KFVS) - Cloudy skies with some drizzle this morning.
Lisa Michaels says there will be some sunshine between breaks in the clouds, but by the afternoon there is a 20-30 percent chance of light, scattered rain.
High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday will be the last cool day with temps in the low to mid-70s. By Friday, the 80s return and look to stay around through next week. Both days have 20-30 percent chances of rain.
Scattered rain and storms will increase this weekend into early next week. The severe threat does not look high as of now, but stronger storms are possible.
