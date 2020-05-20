Clouds hang around through much of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area. We will see a few isolated showers develop later this afternoon but most areas at this time appear to stay dry. Temperatures this afternoon will remain below average. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Any showers that develop today will die out this evening. We will continue to see a good bit of cloud cover overnight. Clouds will hang around for much of the day Thursday with a few isolated showers possible.
Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 50s. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 60s north to lower 70s south.
Friday looks warmer but mostly cloudy again. As we head into the Memorial Day Weekend we will see temperatures warm well into the 80s but afternoon and evening storms will be likely.
