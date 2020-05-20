Checking in with Mike Mohundro

After shooting a story, I often find myself editing in my car (unless I am close to my home). Whether it be in a parking lot somewhere or wherever I can find a place to set up and start writing and editing. Usually I would send back any video, scripts or web stories using a hot spot from my phone, however, I have been known to pull up in the closest parking spot I can find at a McDonald’s, or another establishment that has WiFi, and use it to help send back if my signal isn’t strong enough. Either way, I find a way to make it work and send it on back to our producers and digital teams.