Checking in with Mike Mohundro

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mike Mohundro is a photographer and multimedia journalist at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mike and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked him a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
Each day is always interesting. During this pandemic, I have done a lot of stories where I see the good in people during a not-so-favorable time. Whether it be stories where volunteers are doing their part to help feed others to off camera, where I see a person just simply holding a door for another. This whole time during this pandemic, in my mind, I have maintained my faith in people that we all will unite and prosper in times of uncertainty.
I feel lucky that I have great coworkers and a job that allows me to reach out to people in our community and tell their stories. I always end up learning something that helps me along my path in life from those individuals that I meet everyday while doing my job.
I am thankful for everyone and I appreciate how they allow me to take a moment of their lives to help share their stories to others.
You’re still getting out in the field, how has that changed?
It has changed some. I get up and get ready just the same everyday. I put on a nice shirt, get my gear ready to go and then sit down at my dining room table. From there, I pitch several stories that I feel are important to what is going on in the world or in our backyards.
I often find myself pitching a story I feel may bring a person a little bit of happiness, like someone doing a good deed. I feel stories like these are important to help give us all a reminder that we can smile, especially during the time of a pandemic.
While I am in the field, I make sure I maintain a distance of at least 6 feet away from another person, even during interviews where I use a wireless mic they can wear, or I have my microphone attached to a long pole. I wear a mask when I am around people. I want to make sure they are as comfortable as possible either during an interview or when I am shooting video of a scene where there are people around that may talk with me.
I try to keep things contactless for others, but I do disinfect my gear, the inside of my car I and use hand sanitizer on a regular basis to make sure things are as germ free as they can be. This helps not only myself but others as well.
Once, I had an interview set up at the Stoddard County Ambulance District in Dexter. They had extra requirements before I could enter their facility. In this picture they took, I had to have on PPE. I did not mind at all and am glad they have protocols like that in place for frontline health care workers. Safety and comfort is of utmost importance to me.
Do you work from home or still go the station? What’s that like?
After shooting a story, I often find myself editing in my car (unless I am close to my home). Whether it be in a parking lot somewhere or wherever I can find a place to set up and start writing and editing. Usually I would send back any video, scripts or web stories using a hot spot from my phone, however, I have been known to pull up in the closest parking spot I can find at a McDonald’s, or another establishment that has WiFi, and use it to help send back if my signal isn’t strong enough. Either way, I find a way to make it work and send it on back to our producers and digital teams.
Where can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
I never know what story and what community I am going to pop in next at. I must say though, I love talking to people. I always introduce myself to people if they are out nearby where I am while shooting a story. And feel free to stop by and say “hi” as well if you see me out.
I often share content on social media, whether it is informational stories or pictures I capture while I am out. You can follow and “like” my Facebook page.
