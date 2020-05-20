Checking in with Laura Wibbenmeyer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Laura Wibbenmeyer is a meteorologist at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Laura and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
Well, to be honest, my days couldn’t look more different than they did a few months ago. My days are longer and I’m slowly figuring out how to balance kids at home AND work from home. I know there are probably a lot of people that can relate to this challenge. I have a three and five year old at home with me during the day and then I’m on air at work during the night.
Doing live TV every night from my living room with two young kids in the mix has definitely been interesting. I can explain to my five year old that mommy is on TV and you have to be quiet and stay in the other room, but it’s a little harder for a three year old to grasp. I have had to use a couple of commercial breaks to quickly try to tend to a meltdown or grab a snack to keep them busy.
I’m extremely fortunate that my bosses and co-workers helped me shift my schedule, so I can be with my girls during the day and do the news at night.
I usually try to check new computer model runs throughout the day in between kid activities so when I go to put a forecast together later in the day, I already know what’s going on in the weather. As you know, it’s always changing, so it’s nice to be able to stay up to date with it at home too.
You’re anchoring from home, what’s your home setup like?
Thankfully, the setup, and actually doing my job from home has been pretty easy. We are used to taking weather on the road and doing it live throughout the year, so doing it from home wasn’t too different. I was able to use one of my computers as my camera and the other for my graphics. Then, I used Google voice to dial into a phone line at the station that allowed me to talk to my producer and director.
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
Don’t do it if you are home alone with two young kids!!! LOL. Just kidding. I would say take some time to make sure you get outside. It’s easy to be deep in your work off and on all day and never take some time for yourself.
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
I am doing the 9 and 10 p.m. news right now.
I’d love to hear from you and connect on Facebook at Laura Wibbenmeyer KFVS. You can find me on Twitter @weatherwibbs.
