Charges filed against Sikeston police officer involved in deadly February crash
Captain Andrew Cooper was cited in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
By Ashley Smith | May 20, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 6:48 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - According to court records, criminal charges have been filed against a former Sikeston police officer in connection to a deadly February crash.

Andrew Cooper faces multiple driving while in intoxicated charges, including death of another, and a charge of armed criminal action.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cooper was behind the wheel of a car on February 29, when it went through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle head on.

A Sikeston woman died in the crash.

Cooper and three others were seriously hurt.

He later resigned from Sikeston’s Department of Public Safety.

A court date has not been scheduled at this time.

