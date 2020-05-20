Charges filed against Sikeston police officer involved in deadly February crash

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - According to court records, criminal charges have been filed against a former Sikeston police officer in connection to a deadly February crash.
Andrew Cooper faces multiple driving while in intoxicated charges, including death of another, and a charge of armed criminal action.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cooper was behind the wheel of a car on February 29, when it went through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle head on.
A Sikeston woman died in the crash.
Cooper and three others were seriously hurt.
A court date has not been scheduled at this time.
