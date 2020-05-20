Caruthersville Humane Society reschedules fundraiser

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville Humane Society rescheduling the the 14th Annual John Van Ausdall Memorial 5 K Run/ 2 Mile Walk for Saturday, October 3rd, starting at the Caruthersville Public Library.
The walk was originally planned for April.
The run starts at 8:00 a.m. with registration at 7:30.
New registration forms will be available soon and will be located at the Caruthersville Public Library, the Caruthersville Recreational Center and at the Shelter.
“This is our major fund raiser of the year,” CHS President Karol Wilcox said, “When the virus hit, it was taken away from us and has really made things tough.”
Wilcox says that some sponsors have already signed up, and they will carry over to the October date.
She also states that if you had already registered for the race, your registration will roll for forward.
“This race is very important to keep the shelter running,” Wilcox said, “We appreciate everyone’s patience and support through these tough times.”
Wilcox said that shelter had housed more animals than ever during the shut down and has opened for adoptions on a limited basis.
“Through June 1, we will be open 11-4, Tuesday through Thursday for adoptions. We will allow two people in the building at one time, and you will be enter in the order of arrival.”
Wilcox said they opened on May 19th and adopted 14 animals under the new guidelines.
“We are trying to continue to operate safely for the public and our staff,”, she said, “We are just so grateful that we have such a supportive community.”
For information about the race, or to become a sponsor, you can contact the shelter at (573) 333-997
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.