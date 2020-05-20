Cape Girardeau County Health Department reports one new case of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Department is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the county.
The total number of cases is now 55.
So far two have died and 42 are considered recovered.
The Cape Girardeau County Health Department defines recovered as a “resolution of fever, improvement in respiratory symptoms, and 14 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.”
14 cases are in the outlying county, 23 are in Cape Girardeau City, and 18 are in Jackson.
The Health Department will be presenting preliminary findings from the first phase of the seroprevalence study tomorrow morning at the Cape Girardeau County Commissioners meeting.
