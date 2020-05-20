Cape Central AFJROTC earns outstanding organization award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Air Force JROTC Unit MO-20181 at Cape Central High School has been selected to receive the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Outstanding Organization Award.
The unit is one of 50 to receive the award.
This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed above and beyond normal expectations. They have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community, all while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
AFJROTC enrollment is open to high school students who are in the 9th to 12th grades.
The program at Cape Central has finished its second year. It started a new Air Rifle Marksmanship Team earlier this year, competed in the nation-wide CyberPatriot Challenge, performed 25 color guards, and conducted two Awareness Presentation Events at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High and Central Middle schools.
The cadets also performed nearly 650 hours of community service before school closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
