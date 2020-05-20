Blunt announces more than $17M in COVID-19 aid for 351 Missouri Health Clinics

“Making sure people in rural communities have access to coronavirus tests is critical to our state’s response and reopening efforts,” said Blunt. “This funding will expand coronavirus testing capabilities at hundreds of health clinics in underserved areas, providing resources for everything from supplies to staff training. Rural communities always face a unique set of health care challenges and this pandemic is no different. I’ve been encouraged by the Department of Health and Human Services’ efforts to move quickly to get resources targeted toward rural hospitals and health care providers out the door. I will continue working with the administration to make sure rural Missourians continue to have access to care close to where they live.”