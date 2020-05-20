A big warm up expected by the weekend...but more storms too

Tonight will be mainly dry and mainly cloudy. Lows will drop into the 50s overnight. Thursday looks very similar to what we saw on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies expected, with isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s across most of the area. We warm up as we head towards the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 80s. Unfortunately, rain and thunderstorm chances go up too. Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected over the 3 day weekend, but severe weather chances look very low.